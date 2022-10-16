Dubai: More fortunes changed at the 98th Mahzooz weekly draw, which took place on Saturday and witnessed 2,022 participants take home Dh1,999,650 in prize money.
As many as 20 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 securing Dh50,000 each. The 1,999 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
The weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Taleen from Syria, Arun from India, and Joana from the Philippines. The winning raffle numbers were 21329539, 21452149 and 21751557 respectively.