Abu Dhabi: Two people died in the UAE capital on Wednesday morning when a vehicle collided into a pillar at the entrance of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.
Another individual was seriously injured in the incident, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed in a statement.
Emergency response
Police patrols and emergency response teams rushed to the site after the Police Command and Control Centre was notified about the accident, and the injured individual was offered emergency treatment. Preliminary investigations by the police’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate showed that the driver had lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and crash into a pillar at the hospital’s entrance.
The police expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Avoid spreading misinformation
The authorities also urged residents only to rely on verified official sources for information, and to refrain from spreading unverified information.