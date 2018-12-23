Al Ain: Two Emirati sisters have died and their other sister and father were injured in a traffic accident on the Mazyad crossing on Al Ain-Oman border.
The accident happened on Saturday when two vehicles collided in Al Qabil village in Al Buraimi Governorate. The Emirati family’s vehicle overturned after it crashed into the other vehicle. The family was on the way back to the UAE when the accident occurred. It led to the death of the two sisters, who were six and nine years old, while their third sister and father sustained serious injuries.
Funeral prayers were offered for the bodies of the two sisters at the Martyr Saeed Al Neyadi Mosque in Mezyad, Al Ain. They were laid to rest at the Mezyad Cemetery.