Image Credit:

Dubai: Two employees at Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre (AGMC) – the importer for BMW Group in the UAE - have been granted long-term residency visas.

Adding to the list of prominent businessmen who were given the visa, service professionals in the UAE have been granted the 10-year residency visa. This is the first phase of visas given to white collar executives in the country, the recipients claimed.

AGMC is the importer for BMW Group in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, selling the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars brands.

Both the company’s managing director, Stathis I Stathis and director finance, Gurbax Singh were granted the long 10-year visa.

Stathis receives his long-term 10 year residency visa Image Credit: Supplied

They both received the new visas from Dubai authorities on January 6, 2020.

Stathis said: “I would like to thank the UAE government and its visionary rulers for giving us such possibilities. It has been a great witnessing the growth of UAE over the past 40 years. It fills me with great happiness and pride.”

In an interview to Gulf News Singh said : “It is a true blessing for me to be recognised with this honour. It makes every moment of my life here worthwhile. Dubai and the UAE have been integral to my life. Dubai has the rare spirit in a city that can make any global citizen feel welcome. I came to the UAE 40 years ago. I have never felt like returning home. Dubai is home to me now."

Singh receives his 10-year residency visa, says he is grateful for the honour Image Credit: Supplied

In May, last year, the UAE announced it was issuing long-term residency visas for expatriates from five select categories.