Sharjah: A 26-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck on Industrial Area Road in Sharjah on Saturday night, an official at Sharjah Police said on Sunday.
The Bangladeshi victim, identified as MNA, was crushed to death under the truck, police said. There were two people riding the motorcycle.
When the police operations room was informed about the incident, police patrols and an ambulance was rushed to the spot.
The body of the deceased was transferred to hospital and then to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.
In another accident, an African man was killed when a speeding vehicle ran over him while he was crossing Al Ittihad Road on Saturday night.
The man died on the spot.
Sharjah Police urged motorists to pay attention while driving and abide by speed limits on the road.