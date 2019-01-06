The first accident saw a 16-year-old Emirati die after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a lamp post. The victim, identified as A.A.R. died of his injuries on Saturday, one week after the crash. His body was handed over to his family and buried in Al Dhaid cemetery on Sunday. His 16-year-old passenger is still in Al Dhaid hospital receiving treatment. Police said the victim was driving the car without a licence and was speeding at the time of the accident.