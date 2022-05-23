Abu Dhabi: Two people died and dozens were injured after a restaurant in Abu Dhabi had caught fire following a gas cylinder explosion, officials confirmed on Monday night.
Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence stated that, according to the initial information received from the site of the restaurant in Al Khalidiya, 64 people received minor injuries while 56 others had moderate injuries.
Emergency response teams in the capital had brought under control a fire that erupted after a gas cylinder exploded at the restaurant.
The restaurant is located in Al Khalidiya area, and response personnel rushed to the scene to control the situation, the Abu Dhabi Police announced on its social media platforms.
The outlet, which serves South Asian fare, is located in a five-storey building behind Khalidiyah Mall.
Preliminary information suggests that some people were injured and some shops damaged. The building has been evacuated.
Four residential buildings in the area were evacuated since the fire was reported, and residents are being provided temporary accommodation as authorities work to ensure that the structures are safe for habitation.