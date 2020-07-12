Dubai: Two people were killed and 12 others were injured in a traffic accident on Sheikh Zayed Road here on Sunday, a Dubai Police official said.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the 14-seater bus collided with a road barrier on Al Manara Bridge, towards Jebel Ali, before the vehicle caught fire. The incident occurred around 8.30am.
“The bus flipped over due to the impact and a blaze erupted after the accident in which two people died,” said Brig Al Mazroui.
Emergency services were rushed to the scene to divert traffic and transfer the injured to hospital.
It is not clear yet what caused the accident, but police believe the driver had swerved the vehicle suddenly before crashing into the barrier.
In a second incident around 10.50am on Sunday, a car rammed into a lorry on Al Khawaneej Road, resulting in the driver getting trapped and severely injured.
“The driver was trapped inside his car due to the impact. Rescue teams managed to [extricate] the driver and he was transferred to Rashid hospital," Brig Al Mazroui added.
Dubai Police have urged drivers to be cautious while driving and follow traffic instructions.
“Motorists need to be extra cautious and should not be distracted while driving,” said Brig Al Mazroui.