Ras Al Khaimah: Twin brothers aged two and a half have drowned in a neighbour’s swimming pool, Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced.

The twin boys reportedly disappeared at around 9pm on Thursday. The mother and housemaid tried searching for them until they finally found them in a neighbour’s swimming pool at around 1.30am.

Police are calling on parents to monitor their children and not leave them alone and to close doors leading to swimming pools and put a fence around the pools to take all necessary precautions.