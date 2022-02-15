Abu Dhabi: President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, left Abu Dhabi today, after a two-day state visit to the UAE.
The Turkish president was seen off at the Presidential Terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport, by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and a number of officials.
Erdogan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday on a two-day official visit to the UAE. The Turkish President was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The leaders witnessed the exchange of 13 cooperation agreements, memorandums of understandings and protocols between several Emirati entities and their Turkish counterparts.