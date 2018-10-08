Ajman: A truck driver was pulled from the twisted metal of his vehicle early Monday by emergency response workers following a crash between two heavy-duty trucks, said Ajman Police on Monday.

Police didn’t say how long it took the emergency response team to cut through the crumpled cabin to save the man but said extraction tools were used to slice through the mangled wreckage.

The man, who was severely injured, was rushed to Khalifa Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

When responders arrived at the scene in the Al A’mra area along Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Lieutenant Colonel Raed Obaid Al Za’abi, deputy director of the police operations centre management, said the extraction team went to work immediately.

Police operation room received a call at dawn on Monday reporting the collision between two trucks and one driver trapped inside his cabin.

Lt Col Al Za’abi, said Civil Defence vehicles and the rapid intervention team from Al Jarf station, police patrols and national ambulance were despatched to the scene.

“The rescue team used lifting equipment, cutting and towing tools that are used in crashes,” he said.

Meanwhile, police patrols were deployed on the road to control traffic and to ease traffic while the crew cleared the road of debris from the collision.