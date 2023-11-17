Abu Dhabi: Want to be part of a massive tree-planting drive in the UAE? Here’s your big chance.
The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) has officially opened a platform for volunteers in the Capital, Abu Dhabi.
As part of its urban afforestation campaign, “For Our Emirates We Plant”, EEG is providing environment enthusiasts with an opportunity to actively participate as volunteers on Friday, 17th November 2023.
Entities in Abu Dhabi from public and private sectors are welcome to register their teams to join as volunteers. Volunteers from schools have to be at high school level or undergraduates to participate as volunteers.
Urban afforestation
This urban afforestation programme will take place at Al Shahama Area on Sheikh Zayed Rd. This event acts as a platform to support UAE’s national strategy for climate neutrality 2050 and biodiversity 2031.
All the volunteers will receive an e-certificate of participation for their efforts.
To register, please send an email to eeg@eim.ae or scan the QR code and fill your details.