Abu Dhabi: Prizes, cultural shows and treats await visitors at the second edition of Liwa Date Festival in Liwa town, in Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi emirate, from September 21 to 30.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Festival is organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Emirates Heritage Club.
The event is a celebration of the date harvest season, while also drawing attention on the date palm tree and its diverse products, which are integral to Emirati culture. It also aims to promote local products and farmers.
At the Festival’s auction, some dates can sell for more than Dh6,000 per kilo. The latest edition sees Jordan as Guest of Honour.
Besides dates, there will be also be honey and olive oil products, in addition to drawing and photography galleries, live performances spotlighting indigenous crafts, and training and educational modules catering to varying age groups among the visitors.