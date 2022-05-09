Sharjah: Two Emirati youth sustained serious to moderate injuries after their vehicle overturned on Khorfakkan Corniche Road on Sunday, Sharjah Police said.
Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Rashid Al Yahyaee, Head of Khorfakkan Comprehensive Police Station, said the operations room of the Eastern Region Police Department received a report at 2:50am on Sunday about the accident, as a result of which the vehicle caught fire.
Police patrols, civil defence vehicles and National Ambulances moved to the site. They were able to put out the blaze and take out the driver and passenger from the vehicle.
The injured youths were transported to Khorfakkan Hospital for treatment.
Lt Col Al Yahyaee said police investigations showed that the driver lost control due to speeding, causing the vehicle to swerve abruptly, overturn and catch fire.