Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers to give way to pedestrians. Image Credit: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: A number of drivers in the UAE are still unaware of the basic function of a zebra crossing.

The zebra crossing – named as such due to the white paint on black asphalt white – has gone unnoticed by some motorists, forcing Abu Dhabi Police to take a stand against such reckless behaviour.

Police have released CCTV footage of how pedestrians in Abu Dhabi narrowly escaped getting run over by oncoming cars, even though the people attempting to cross the road do it from designated areas.

As part of its awareness message, Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers that they will be issued a Dh500 fine and six black points for failing to give way to pedestrians.

The video, which was published on Abu Dhabi Police’s official social media accounts on Tuesday, attracted the attention of many who agreed that not enough motorists give respect to pedestrians.

@bin.abudabz said: “Not stopping for pedestrians is not only unethical but also very disrespectful on the driver’s part. However, the solution is not to simply close down the pedestrian ways and make (old?) people walk all the way to a signal for 400 metres on Hamdan Street and Khalifa Street. Small pedestrian yellow signals can be installed as we used to have before in the UAE.”

@uhbutt59 said that drivers should always give priority to pedestrians, while @suciu.lucica said: “Pedestrians have priority on the zebra [crossing]. Drivers, please mind your traffic rules.”

However, the UAE Traffic Law also extends to pedestrians.

Residents were also urged not to run recklessly across roads, and to use the underpasses and pedestrian bridges that can be found at various parts of the city, in addition to the zebra crossings equipped with traffic signals that clearly indicate when it is safe to cross the road.