Dubai: A number of roads around Dubai will be closed this weekend, as thousands of bikers are expected to hit the streets for a major cycle event.
UAE residents have been advised that the "Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge" this coming Friday, December 14, will affect road access in many parts of the emirate.
At least 2,000 cyclists are set to participate in the 9th edition of the race, which seeks to raise money for the Al Jalila Foundation.
The bikers will start and finish at Dubai Autodrome. They will pedal their way across the city, including the streets in Motor City, Dubai Sports City, as well as Al Khail Road, Hessa St and Remrann St.
Among those who are likely to experience some travel disruptions are motorists coming from and into Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Jumeirah Village Circle, Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Green Community, Remraam, Arabian Ranches 2 and The Villa.
The traffic disruption will start from 5:30am until around 10am, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police set to implement “rolling road closures.”
“Expect the area to be extra busy on Friday morning,” organisers said in a statement.
“We understand the impact of the road closures and thank you for sharing your streets for the day – your cooperation helps to make a difference to the safety of cyclists and their loved ones.”
The event is held every year and attracts thousands of cycling enthusiasts. Participants usually compete for two distance options: 53 kilometres and 92 kilometres.