Dubai: Divers of the Marine Rescue Division at Dubai Ports Police have successfully retrieved a car that had fallen off the dockside in the Al Jaddaf area in Bur Dubai. The car had plunged off the edge, collided with a parked yacht, and flipped over, ultimately coming to rest on the seabed.

Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of the Ports Police Station, said two young men were inside the vehicle when the incident happened. “Both managed to exit safely after the windshield broke due to the direct collision with a docked yacht,” he added.

Col Al Naqbi stated that the Command and Control Centre in the General Department of Operations received a report at 2.20pm about a car that had collided with a yacht and fallen into the water, with two people inside.

“Marine rescue patrols, maritime security units, and a local area patrol quickly rushed to the scene. Fortunately, it was confirmed that the two young men had escaped from the car, and their safety was ensured, with no one else found inside.”

Captain Abdul Rahman Bourguiba, Head of the Marine Rescue Division, said the divers went down to the seabed right after ensuring the safety of the two young men. “They assessed the car’s position and secured it with ropes from the police lift unit of the General Department of Transport and Rescue before lifting it up and onto the dockside,” he added.

Capt Bourguiba urged motorists to regularly check the mechanical condition of their vehicles and conduct routine inspections. He stressed the importance of being cautious while driving, following all safety measures, and strictly adhering to traffic laws and regulations, including adhering to speed limits.