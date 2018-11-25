Sharjah: The police are investigating the death of a worker who died at a car scrap company in Sharjah on Wednesday night, an official told Gulf News.
The Bangladeshi victim, aged 33, allegedly died after the car that he was repairing fell on him, at the workplace located in Al Saja Industrial area.
The man was working beneath the car when the vehicle fell on him.
The police operations room received a call on Wednesday at around 8.30pm reporting the incident.
The victim's body was transferred to hospital and later to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.
The police are questioning the shop’s owners, to try and establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.