UAE traffic alert: Major delays on key routes between Dubai and Sharjah

Commuters face slow-moving traffic on Dubai's major routes

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Dubai: Commuters traveling between Dubai and Sharjah are experiencing significant delays this morning, Friday, September 26, due to heavy traffic on several key roads. Google Maps shows severe congestion, prompting an advisory for drivers to carefully plan their journeys and explore alternative routes.

The E11 road, a major route connecting the two emirates, is particularly affected. Multiple residents have also reported slow-moving traffic near the Dubai World Trade Centre. Additional reports indicate heavy traffic on the D61 road in Al Barsha and the D63 road near Dubai Hills Mall. Motorists on the E44 road are also facing congestion in areas like Al Quoz 1 and the Dubai Design District.

Drivers are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and be patient. Prioritising safety is essential during this morning's commute.

