UAE traffic alert: Heavy delays on Al Ittihad Road, E311 and Al Khail Road

Al Ittihad Road (E11) is among the most congested stretches in the city, with slow-moving traffic from Al Nahda and Al Qusais towards Sahara Centre and the Sharjah border. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is also seeing heavy delays between Muhaisnah and Al Qusais, with congestion building towards Sharjah's Industrial Area 15 and Muwaileh. Inside Sharjah, roads around Al Khan, Al Taawun and the Industrial Areas are moving slowly, as are routes around Al Qusais Industrial Area and Madina Mall.