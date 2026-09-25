UAE traffic alert: Heavy delays on Al Ittihad Road, E311 and Al Khail Road

Congestion builds on Dubai-Sharjah routes, with slow traffic around Al Qusais and Al Quoz
Dubai: Motorists heading to work on Friday morning are facing heavy delays on several key routes, with the congestion concentrated on roads linking Dubai and Sharjah.
Al Ittihad Road (E11) is among the most congested stretches in the city, with slow-moving traffic from Al Nahda and Al Qusais towards Sahara Centre and the Sharjah border. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is also seeing heavy delays between Muhaisnah and Al Qusais, with congestion building towards Sharjah's Industrial Area 15 and Muwaileh. Inside Sharjah, roads around Al Khan, Al Taawun and the Industrial Areas are moving slowly, as are routes around Al Qusais Industrial Area and Madina Mall.
Closer to the city centre, Airport Road (D89) is slow in stretches near Al Garhoud and Umm Ramool, while inner roads in Deira, Al Rigga, Abu Hail and Al Karama are showing intermittent delays. Traffic is also building near Waterfront Market and Al Mamzar.
Al Khail Road (E44) is congested through Al Quoz and Ghadeer Al Tair, with slow-moving traffic stretching towards Business Bay and Ras Al Khor. Motorists should also expect delays at the Al Khail Road interchange with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle.
Further south, traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road is slowing between Dubai Production City, City Centre Me'aisem and Dubai Sports City, with delays also visible near Motor City, Green Community and Tilal Al Ghaf. Internal roads around Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens and The Springs are also busy, while stretches near Nad Al Sheba and the Rochester Institute of Technology are moving slowly.
On the other hand, Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) through Al Quoz, Al Safa and Umm Suqeim is largely flowing well, as is most of Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66), offering possible alternatives for those heading towards Business Bay and Downtown.