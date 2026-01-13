UAE traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road near Mall of the Emirates causes delays

Motorists advised to seek alternative routes amid road incident
Dubai: Motorists are advised to exercise caution while travelling on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Dubai World Trade Centre. An accident has been reported on the highway before Mall of the Emirates, which may result in traffic disruptions and delays in the area.
Drivers heading in this direction are urged to allow additional travel time and remain vigilant. Consider alternatives such as Al Khail Road to avoid potential congestion. Motorists approaching the incident site should watch for emergency response vehicles and follow the instructions of traffic authorities on site.
Dubai Police and relevant authorities are managing the situation. Road users are reminded to maintain safe distances, reduce speed in the affected area, and stay alert at all times.
For the latest traffic updates and road conditions across Dubai, motorists can check the Dubai Police app or follow official traffic advisory channels.
