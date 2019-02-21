Dubai: Dubai Municipality will be organising its 10th Car Free Day on Sunday with the participation of government, semi-government and private organisations and a number of dignitaries and heads of government departments and various sectors.
The environmental initiative, aimed at encouraging people to use public transport and reduce carbon emissions in the air due to the heavy use of vehicles, will be called the ‘UAE Car Free Day’ this year with expanded participation from other emirates, protecting the environment and reducing carbon footprint at the UAE level.
Dawoud Al Hajiri, Director-General, Dubai Municipality, along with Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and a number of top officials from various local and federal government departments, will travel from Etisalat Metro Station to Union Metro Station. An exhibition will be held at the Union Park to celebrate the occasion, with the participation of various public and private sector organisations.