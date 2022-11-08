Dubai: Motorists in Dubai can expect delays on Al Mustaqbal and Al Zaa’beel 2nd streets until Thursday, November 10, because of the Gulfood Manufacturing trade show at Dubai World Trade Centre, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has tweeted on Tuesday evening.
“For your convenience and comfort, depart early and use the alternative routes to reach the event,” the RTA added in its tweet.
Gulfood Manufacturing, which opened on Tuesday, is the largest and influential trade show for the food industry happening at Dubai World Trade Centre until November 10. Exhibitors around the world showcase their advanced technologies, integrated supply chain solutions for food production and other breakthrough developments driving the industry.