From defensive to VIP courses, here are some alternatives to the norm

Defensive driving courses aim to increase your awareness beyond the realms of regular driving instruction Image Credit: Shutterstock

UAE roads can be an intimidating experience. Vehicles swerving between lanes (without indicating), hulking SUVs going well above the speed limit and cars driving super-close to your bumper are just some of the situations drivers need to deal with on a daily basis here. These conditions have fuelled demand for a new type of driver’s education: defensive driving.

“The course content covers important elements such as observation, traffic hazard recognition, system of car control, safe following distance, circle of safety and many other driving techniques such as positioning the vehicle to advantage, correct driving line and use of speed,” explains Fatima Raees, Director – Customer Service and Marketing at Emirates Driving Institute (EDI).

At Galadari Motor Driving Centre (GMDC), all you need to enrol is an Emirates ID and a UAE driving license. After a RTA approval, you can begin the programme with a 45-minute theory class.

Next is practical training, which lasts four to five hours. The student will be issued a certificate upon conclusion of this. The course fee ranges from Dh450-Dh850, depending on the type of programme, says Elrayah Omer Ibrahim, Chief Operating Officer at GMDC.

He cites people not wearing seat belts, high-speed, reckless driving and phone use behind the wheel as some of the biggest dangers on UAE roads.

VIP experience

EDI and GMDC also offer specialised, fast-track programmes for people who want to get their license with a bit of extra convenience. Both driving schools offer premium services for learners, with dedicated staff, zero wait times, preferences on test dates and a chance to get through your training quicker.

The training schedule is also customised to the learner’s flexibility and this results in a higher pass rate - Fatima Raees, Director – Customer Service and Marketing at Emirates Driving Institute

“Gold learners can complete 24 hours of training in a week, compared to the regular six to eight hours possible,” says Raees. “The training schedule is also customised to the learner’s flexibility and this results in a higher pass rate.