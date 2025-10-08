GOLD/FOREX
Transport

Traffic update: Dubai–Sharjah commuters hit by evening traffic jams on major highways

Heavy evening traffic hits Dubai–Sharjah highways; drivers urged to plan alternate routes.

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road during evening hours.
Dubai: Evening commuters travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing medium to heavy congestion across several routes. Live map data confirms slight congestion on Sheikh Zayed road going to Sharjah, prompting a strong advisory for drivers to carefully plan their journeys and seek alternative routes.

The situation is particularly severe on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611), where multiple minor accidents reported on Google maps.

Several Dubai roads are also experiencing significant delays. Al Khail Road near Dubai Festival City and Dubai–Al Ain Road are seeing heavy traffic, while E44 near Al Quoz 1 reports ongoing congestion.

Slow-moving traffic has also been observed on Umm Suqeim Street, stretching from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Hills Mall. Hessa road, from Barsha Heights till JVC, is also showing a slight buildup.

Motorists are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution, maintain a safe distance, and show patience during evening commute.

