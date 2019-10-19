A footbridge linking the parking with Dubai Mall will also be opened

Dubai: New bridges leading to the entry and exit points of The Dubai Mall Zabeel multi-level parking building will open on October 29, the Roads and Transport Authority said on Saturday.

The announcement came from Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

RTA will open a bridge linking The Dubai Mall Zabeel parking building with the upper level of Financial Centre Street, and another bridge extending from the parking building to the direction of Shaikh Zayed Road and Jumeirah.

The contractor is currently carrying final works to bridges linking the upper level of the Financial Centre Street and Dubai Mall’s cinema parking. The opening date will be announced later in coordination with Emaar.

“The project undertaken by RTA in collaboration with Emaar Properties covers the construction of bridges extending 1,860m with width varying between 4.5m and 10m. Bridges connect entry,exit points of the Financial Centre Street with the cinema parking at Dubai Mall and the new Zabeel parking building. Works also include a footbridge measuring 210x17m and a vehicles bridge measuring 360x9m linking Zabeel parking building with Dubai Mall in addition to lighting and utility works,” said Al Tayer.

This project complements the bridge linking Al Khail Road and the Financial Centre Street, which RTA had accomplished in coordination with Emaar, extending from the interchange of Ras Al Khor and Al Khail Roads to the Financial Centre Street. Works covered a bridge extending 1,270m in length and 11m to 15m in width and built on single columns crossing over Dubai Water Canal.

The opening of this bridge has streamlined the traffic flow on the Financial Centre Street and surface junctions and eased congestion at junctions leading to Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard. It has increased the street capacity to 4,500 vehicles per hour at peak times, served other development projects and eased the pressure on roads network in the area.