Dubai: Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s Taxi Booking and Dispatch service will fully transition to Hala e-hailing on January 15.

The migration is part of the RTA’s goal to revamp taxi services and make the service more accessible to all.

Hala has already been able to convert a significant number of customers over to e-hailing since its launch last August with over two million trips booked.

For those who may have issues using the app, like senior citizens and people of determination, they can still book using a dedicated landline.

Migration begins on January 15 with partial disconnection of the Taxi Booking and Dispatch Centre to establish a database of the above-mentioned category of senior and determined users.

Hala, a joint venture between the RTA and Careem, enables residents and visitors to locate the closest taxi at the touch of a button.

Customers get a booking confirmation in less than 10 seconds and a taxi in an average of 3.5 minutes. They also benefit from an enhanced experience with average quality ratings of 4.8 to 5 stars.

To use Hala, customers must download the Careem app and create an account on their phones. Booking a Hala taxi on the Careem app is simple, you just choose Hala (Dubai Taxi) from the list of car types, confirm your pick-up location, choose your drop off location, choose payment method and tap Yalla. Customers will receive the driver and booking details via SMS on their phones, they will also know their fare upfront, have driver and tracking details and they will have the option to pay through cash or credit card. They can also enjoy the advantage of not having a price surge during peak hours, along with full Careem app benefits, which include a loyalty rewards programme.

How to book

Step 1 - Download the Careem App and sign in using your mobile phone number

Step 2 - Add your pick-up location and select Hala (Dubai Taxi)

Step 3 - Add your drop off location and see your fare estimate

Step 4 - Tap Yalla to book your ride

Added Benefits of Using Hala

Fare Estimate: Visible in the Careem app before confirming the booking

Driver’s Details: Visible before the car arrives

Arrival Time: Live tracker and notification upon arrival

Rating: Customer can rate the ride after the trip ends (Hala rides have an average rating of 4.8/5)

Payment: Customers can link their credit card to the Careem application for hassle-free payment or pay by cash