Duba: Stepping up its drive to ease mobility in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday launched a Dh590 million project for the expansion of smart traffic systems that will cover more than 60 per cent of the city’s sprawling network of roads.
The project involves the upgrading and expansion of traffic systems in Dubai by providing an integrated infrastructure of smart traffic systems in the emirate, including the construction of a new traffic management centre.
Once completed, the new system will facilitate the management of traffic bottlenecks and accidents, enhancing the safety of road users, and easing personal mobility.
Due to the massive nature and technical sophistication of the project, the initial stage will be split into five key bundles.
The first covers traffic monitoring and data capturing systems such as cameras, vehicle detection devices, as well as Bluetooth devices and weather sensors.
The second relates to information signs (dynamic messages), which involve the installation of 112 sign boards providing instant information to drivers about conditions on the road.
The third involves upgrading infrastructure such as civil works, fibre-optic lines, and the electricity distribution network. The scope of these works involves the extension of lines spanning over 400km.
The fourth bundle covers the advanced central traffic system. The system supports decision-making, ensures an automatic response, and enables integration with devices at site, as well as other traffic centres and operations systems.
The fifth covers the construction of a Traffic Control Centre in Al Barsha South to accommodate the projected increase in current and future smart traffic systems. The building will be located a central location in the emirate to keep pace with the planned expansion of the smart traffic systems in Dubai.
Innovation Lab
According to the RTA, the new centre will be constructed according to the highest international standards and will include devices and mega-display monitors featuring user-friendly control systems for operators and engineers.
“This project is one of the key deliverables of the RTA’s Innovation Lab. It encompasses the design and construction of an integrated infrastructure for Dubai smart traffic systems and the construction of a new Traffic Control Centre at Al Barsha. It will help the smart system to cover 60 per cent of the Dubai road network, [up] from the current 11 per cent,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA’s Board of Executive Directors.
He added that the project will also help cut the time taken to detect accidents and the build-up of traffic congestion, thus accelerating response times.
“It will also provide instant traffic information to the public about the road network via new Variable Messaging Signs and smart apps. The project will also step up the management of traffic movement at major events, such as Expo 2020,” he added.
