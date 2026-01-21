Motorists urged to slow down and avoid travel during poor visibility.
Sharjah Police have issued an urgent traffic advisory warning motorists of dangerous road conditions caused by dust storms and unstable weather affecting parts of the emirate.
The warning was issued through the force’s official social media platforms as strong north-westerly winds swept across the UAE, significantly reducing visibility on highways and internal roads.
Police urged motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving, reduce speed, maintain adequate safety distances, and remain fully alert.
Motorists are urged to:
Reduce speed
Maintain safe following distances
Avoid distractions while driving
Sharjah Police said patrols remain on alert and updates will be shared through official channels.
