GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Sharjah Police warn motorists as dust storms reduce visibility

Motorists urged to slow down and avoid travel during poor visibility.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah Police warn motorists as dust storms reduce visibility
Instagram / shjpolice

Sharjah Police have issued an urgent traffic advisory warning motorists of dangerous road conditions caused by dust storms and unstable weather affecting parts of the emirate.

The warning was issued through the force’s official social media platforms as strong north-westerly winds swept across the UAE, significantly reducing visibility on highways and internal roads.

Police urged motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving, reduce speed, maintain adequate safety distances, and remain fully alert.

Motorists are urged to:

  • Reduce speed

  • Maintain safe following distances

  • Avoid distractions while driving

Sharjah Police said patrols remain on alert and updates will be shared through official channels.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

FILE - An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Aug. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Iran crisis carries potential nuclear risks: analysts

4m read
Police advise checking all offers through government platforms and licensed agencies.

Dubai job seekers targeted by visa scammers

1m read
Tech workers on H-1B visas face travel risk, Google and Apple warn

US visa update: H-1B employees warned against travel

3m read
Sharjah Police advised road users to follow key safety measures.

Poor visibility triggers Sharjah traffic alert

1m read