Uber launched the Check Your Ride reminder in the UAE and across GCC

The Uber app Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: The ride-hailing app Uber has launched a new feature to ensure the safety of customers at all times.

On Monday, Uber announced that it has rolled out the Check Your Ride in-app reminders and push notifications to all customers in the UAE and the GCC; similar to the one launched in the United States last April.

Abdellatif Waked, General Manager of Uber Middle East and North Africa, said: “Last year we launched several safety features in the Middle East and North Africa region, and this is another step as part of our ongoing commitment to Safety. We want the check my ride protocol to become synonymous with Uber.”

“This new notification feature will remind people to complete three steps to make sure they’re getting into the right car with the right driver every time, by matching the license plate, car make and model, and the driver photo with what’s provided in the app. It is another important and visual reminder of the importance we place on safety as well as how tech can make travel safer than ever before.”

As of this week, users will start to see notifications in the app reminding them to check their ride, which aims to become a permanent safety feature.

Staying safe

In the last few years, Uber introduced a number of safety products to make their riders feel safe, such as setting up a dedicated safety centre within the app to guide and support customers.

But the most important tips customers can follow to stay safe is to always make sure you get into the right car. Riders should never get in a car with a driver who claims to be with Uber but doesn't match what is in the app.

Every time a rider takes a trip with Uber, they can make sure they’re getting into the right car with the right driver by matching the license plate, car make and model, and the driver’s photo with what’s provided in the app.

In addition to these steps, riders can also ask the driver to confirm their name.

New features

Check Your Ride Push Notifications: A new push notification to remind riders of the Check Your Ride steps just before their car arrives.