Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated two smart customer happiness centres - one in Al Manara and the other in Al Kifaf, as part of a master plan to expand service offerings in line with UAE’s digital government strategy. The two centres deliver seamless automated customer services using smart devices smoothly, without human intervention, in order to further enhance customer satisfaction.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, stated: “RTA is committed to enhancing its customer services and fostering the shift to smart channels to boost the digital adoption rates. This initiative aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city. Offering exceptional services and a performance that surpasses customer expectations is essential for fostering the happiness of Dubai’s residents and visitors.
“The conversion of the customer happiness centres in Al Manara and Al Kifaf into smart centres is part of the RTA’s plan to evolve these centres into fully smart and hybrid centres. This aligns with the Dubai Government’s Services 360 vision and their strategy to reduce the number of centres.
“The plan entails the transformation of the Al Twar customer happiness centre into a smart centre in the first half of this year, followed by Umm Ramool customer happiness centre, which will become a hybrid centre in 2024. Additionally, Deira and Al Barsha customer happiness centres are scheduled for migrating to hybrid centres in 2025,” Al Tayer added.
Customer experience
During a tour of Al Manara Customer Happiness Centre, Al Tayer was briefed on the centre’s facilities, which have been designed in accordance with the top global customer service practices. The goal is to promote customer service byproviding easy access to services and interactive communication with RTA’s call centre staff via video chat technology ensuring offering instant services as well as support and guidance from service consultants using dedicated platforms. This contributes to delivering excellent services that please customers and enhance their experience across all channels.
Al Manara Centre features smart kiosks, website, smart apps, service consultants and video chat. The centre has seen an increase in the number of services offered from 72 to 239. It is anticipated that the number of transactions processed by the centre will rise from 23,000 in 2022 to 45,000 transactions by the end of this year.
Al Tayer called upon RTA employees to redouble theirefforts and set achieving customers’ happiness and expectations as a priority.