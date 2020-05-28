RTA plate auction Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 300 distinctive number plates of 4 and 5 digits during its forthcoming 60th online auction. Plates on offer bear A-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T codes.

Registration for the online auction will open on Sunday and the bidding process will begin at 8am on June 7. The online auction will continue for only five days, according to the RTA.

The auction is subject to a 5 per cent VAT and a bidder is required to have a traffic file opened in Dubai. The bidder must also submit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay a non refundable participation fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, or by credit card via (www.rta.ae) or Dubai Drive app.

The RTA said: “Online auctions are particularly appealing to a large segment of the community as they offer fans the liberty of selecting their fancied plates in a hassle-free environment.”