Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority will hold its 111th open auction on December 17, with 90 premium number plates up for grabs, including super number plates U 2222 and O 36. Other plates on offer bear H-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z codes.
The auction will start at 4.30pm and will be held at Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel. Registration of bidders starts on Monday, December 12.
How to bid
Interested bidders can register for the auction through RTA’s website, Dubai Drive app, or any of RTA’s Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.
RTA said seats are limited during the live bidding, and priority will be given to bidders. Pre-registration is advised; but there is also registration at the bidding hall from 2pm.
Reminders
The selling of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT (value-added tax). Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders have also to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120. Payment can be made online or via Dubai Drive app