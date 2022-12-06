Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) distributed around 500 baby car seats for free to 23 hospitals across Dubai as part of the UAE National Day celebrations and RTA’s safety awareness campaign.
The “My Child’s National Day Gift” initiative granted every new-born in Dubai during the UAE National Day celebrations (from December 1 to 5) free baby car seats. It covered 23 hospitals where 500 seats were distributed to take a leading role in the society’s happiness, serve traffic safety targets, and encourage parents to use the vehicle’s baby seats”, said Bader Alsiri, executive director of traffic at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency.
“RTA’s participation in the UAE National Day celebrations illustrates its commitment to society and to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety in all projects and services rendered to the public. This initiative had been coordinated with partners from government and private entities to celebrate the National Day in style,” he added.
The initiative was held in cooperation with Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and UNICEF, with the support of Al Futtaim Group, the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) and Nivea.
Mandatory seats
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, noted: “Children’s safety from all risks is of the utmost priority. The executive regulations of the Traffic Law oblige motorists to provide protection seats for children under the age of four, as well as not allowing a child who is 10 or below, or less than 145cm tall, to sit in the front seat of the vehicle. It’s an offence that carries a fine of Dh400.”
Children’s rights and safety
Saji Thomas, chief of Child Protection, UNICEF, Gulf Area Office, welcomed the “My Child’s National Day Gift” initiative. He stressed the importance of encouraging parents to have child seats in their vehicles. He also thanked RTA for and the Government of Dubai in spreading the culture of children’s rights and safety.
Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at DHA, added: “Protecting children on-board requires promoting the community awareness of the importance of child-designated vehicle seats.