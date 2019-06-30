They earlier donated 400 school bags and 50 bicycles for students in Uganda and Tanzania

RTA donates 3,536 computer units to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has donated 3,536 computer units to Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.

The donation comes in the context of RTA’s social responsibility and global contributions of RTA’s Charity Foundation.

Mohammad Obaid Al Mulla, RTA board member and chairman of RTA’s Charity Foundation, said: “The step is also in line with RTA’s strategic direction of providing a helping hand to those less fortunate in the educational field from friendly countries.”

RTA donates 3,536 computer units to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment. COURTESY RTA

Items donated include computers, printers, toners, keyboards, chargers, batteries, servers and screens. The Personal Computers Reconditioning Centre of Dubai Municipality, which has an agreement with the Establishment, rehabilitated the units.

RTA is seeking to enhance its charitable activities inside the UAE and abroad. It has launched several initiatives in this regard in coordination with strategic partners, such as running a Meals on Wheels initiative for the first time outside the UAE in a remote village in Thailand.