Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has made it easier for professional passenger transport drivers to get permit online
RTA says the professional passenger transport drivers can now get permits instantly instead of waiting for 24 hours for approval.
“This initiative is part of RTA’s digital transformation strategy for permits. It includes taxi drivers, luxury vehicle drivers, and school bus drivers,” said Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Driver Affairs at the RTA’s Public Transport Agency.
Securing the permit involves simple steps, as the affiliated company has to apply for a permit on RTA website and pay the permit fee. The driver on the hand must install the Dubai Drive app on smart devices and complete the pre-registration on the app. Once the affiliated company is done with application procedures, the driver instantly receives the digital permit through RTA-Dubai Drive app, which is available on all types of smart devices.
This move is in line with the Smart City initiative and RTA’s 3rd Strategic Goal “People Happiness”.
“The aim of the new digital permits for practicing professional passenger transport drivers as well as school transport attendants is to bring happiness to customers through offering services that save their time and efforts,” noted Al Akraf.