Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General Headquarters announced changes to the timings for truck movement on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The adjustment of timing applies to a section of the road extending from Ras Al Khor Road to Sharjah in both directions during peak traffic hours as of 28th April 2024. The new schedule restricts truck movement in the morning from 6.30 to 08.30am, and in two periods in the afternoon: the first from 1pm to 3pm, and a second evening period from 5.30 to 8pm.

Hussein Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said, "The decision to alter truck traffic timings on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during peak hours was made in coordination with Dubai Police General HQ, following recent in-depth studies indicating the critical need for such adjustments. This measure is set to enhance the smoothness of traffic flow on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, ensuring a more even distribution of truck movements across alternative routes during peak times. This strategic redistribution is anticipated to decrease traffic congestion on the road by up to 15% during these periods."

"The process of adjusting truck movement involves several engineering and technical studies that consider factors like vehicle density, incident rates, urban development alongside the road, and the capacity of alternate routes to handle the traffic. RTA, in cooperation with Dubai Police and other relevant bodies, will undertake extensive efforts to communicate the new truck movement schedules to heavy vehicle drivers, truck owners, and operators. This will include installing informative signs at both the beginning and end of the restricted zones and disseminating the information through press releases, advertising, social media channels, and multilingual announcements on local radio stations," explained Al Banna.

He urged truck drivers, as well as transport and shipping companies to comply with the new regulations and either use alternative routes such as Emirates Road during restricted times or the designated truck rest areas spread throughout Dubai's streets.

Development of Truck Rest Areas

Since mid-2023, RTA embarked on a plan to develop truck rest areas, in collaboration with the private sector. This plan involves the construction and enhancement of 19 rest stops situated along key roads across Dubai, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai-Hatta Road, and Dubai-Ain Road. Collectively, these rest areas cover more than 300,000 square metres and can accommodate around 1,000 trucks and heavy vehicles.

The first phase of this development, featuring 15 rest areas, is scheduled to become operational in August 2024. Work to develop the remaining areas is scheduled to continue through the end of 2025.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, highlighted the importance of the newly introduced traffic measures on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, which were introduced in close collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority, and based on the applicable engineering and technical standards.

"The General Traffic Department has developed a strategy to oversee and regulate truck movements during peak periods on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. This includes coordinating with concerned entities to inform and educate heavy vehicle drivers about the revised restrictions, ensuring the new regulations are enforced effectively and lawfully," commented Al Mazrouei.