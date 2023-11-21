Dubai: The UAE’s COP28 Presidency has issued an advisory regarding planned road closures, last-minute changes to road access, the availability of shuttle services, and the requirement to use Dubai Metro for easier access to Expo City Dubai throughout the two-week UN Climate Conference.

The COP28 Presidency has strongly encouraged all attendees to use the Dubai Metro throughout the global climate event running from November 30 to December 12 for faster and more sustainable travel.

“For the first three days of COP28, certain roads near Expo City Dubai will be closed due to heightened security protocols. Visitors may also experience last-minute changes or closures during the event, which is why everyone is encouraged to use the Dubai Metro,” the organisers said in an advisory.

For those unable to take public transport, parking is available for delegates and guests of both the Blue and Green Zone. Standard parking shuttles will operate from all car parks ensuring a short walk from your vehicle to the gate. Shuttles will operate on a high-frequency basis while the parking zones are open.

Free trips

COP28 UAE will provide free of charge public transport throughout the event for Blue Zone delegates. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a special edition ‘nol’ card for Blue Zone delegates and complimentary pre-charged ‘Nol’ cards to young participants attending the 18th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Youth (COY18).

Green Zone

The Green Zone, which members of the public can visit, will be open to visitors from December 3 to 12 and the Blue Zone will welcome accredited delegates from November 30 to December 12. There will be free buses to transport delegates from the Expo Metro Station to Green Zones’ Gates, running from 8 am until midnight.

Blue Zone

Blue Zone delegates will have direct access from the metro station to the Blue Zone.

Blue Zone delegates living in Dubai during the conference can take advantage of an overnight shuttle service that will operate after metro hours. The shuttle will run every 20 minutes from midnight to 5 am and will drop off delegates at key hotel locations in the city, including Premier Inn Dubai Ibn Battuta, Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, Media Rotana, Premier Inn Barsha Heights, Courtyard by Marriott Al Barsha, and Sheraton Mall of the Emirates.

Park and Ride

Due to the limited car parking spaces in the Blue Zone, delegates are encouraged to use Dubai Metro and the Metro Park and Ride, located in Dubai’s Metro Stations: Centrepoint, Etisalat by e& and Jebel Ali.

Services for Abu Dhabi delegates

Blue Zone Delegates coming from and staying in Abu Dhabi can use complimentary shuttle buses to and from the COP28 site. They will be able to board the bus after presenting their Blue Zone Badge or UN Official Invitation letter for the initial trip. The shuttle service will be operational from November 21 to December 13.

From November 21 to 29, the shuttle will operate from Abu Dhabi International Airport to COP28 venue from 6 am to 10 am every 30 minutes and from 10 am to 8 pm every 60 minutes.

During the conference days, from November 30 to December 13, the buses will run from Abu Dhabi International Airport to the COP28 venue from 6 am to 10 am every 30 minutes, and then from 10 am to 11 pm every 60 minutes. From COP28 venue to Abu Dhabi International Airport, the buses will run from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm every 60 minutes, from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm every 30 minutes, and then from 9.30 pm to 1.30 am every 60 minutes.

Plan your journey

The Dubai Metro’s Red Line conveniently connects Dubai International Airport, major hotels, and prominent tourist attractions in the city, extending from the heart of Dubai to the Expo City Dubai entrance, where the UN Climate Conference will welcome the world.

Dubai Metro’s operational hours have been extended from 5am until 1am the next day during COP28.

The first train arrives at Expo Metro Station at 5:19am every day. The last train from Expo Metro Station departs at 12midnight every day.

Visitors can plan their journey via the website of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.