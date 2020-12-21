Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Want to ring in 2021 in style and watch the fireworks from Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Atlantis while having a tour of the Dubai Waterfront?

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Monday special offers and premium services for a spectacular firework show on New Year’s Eve (Thursday) aboard Dubai Ferry, waterbus and the traditional abra.

“Watching stunning fireworks from the famed Burj Khalifa, the spectacular Burj Al Arab and the posh Atlantis during a charming tour of the Dubai waterfront is bound to bring unforgettable memories to marine transit riders including residents, visitors and tourists,” said Mohammed Abu Bakr Al-Hashmi, Director of Marine Transport, Public Transport Agency at RTA. “Dubai will be on a festive gear and marine transport has special appeal to Dubai residents, visitors and tourists — thanks to the picturesque coastline of the city, which boasts of an array of fabulous tourist attractions such as the World Islands, Nakheel Islands, Dubai Water Canal, heritage destinations and deluxe hotels,” he added.

Ferry cruises

Dubai Ferry cruises will start from 9pm on New Year’s Eve and continue up to 1.30am (the following day) while water bus and abra journeys will start at 10:30pm and end at 1.30am (the next day).

Air-conditioned abra

The air-conditioned abra will offer service from the Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina) at a fare of Dh125 for adults while children under two years old are free.

Dubai Marina ferry

Dubai Ferry journeys will start from the Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Ghubaiba Station (Dubai Creek) and the Sheikh Zayed Road Station (Dubai Water Canal) with fares starting from Dh300 for silver class and Dh450 for gold class. There is 50 per cent discount for children aged between 2 and 10 years while infants are free.

Abra service

Abra journey will start from Jaddaf Station, Dubai Festival City Station and Ghubaiba Station. Fare is Dh125 for adults and free for infants.