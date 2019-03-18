22 patrols were deployed across the emirate to deal with emergencies

Ras Al Khaimah: Police in the northern emirates have launched a public awareness campaign on social media to promote safe driving during inclement weather.

Motorists were advised to abide by the speed limit and remove their vehicles from the road in the event of minor accidents, when visibility was poor and roads were wet. Overtaking and sudden lane changing was also advised against, and drivers were told to pull over and stop if visibility got too bad.

Residents in general were told to avoid the sea or wadis and refrain from venturing out to take pictures and video of the conditions for their own safety.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police operations room received 1,145 calls asking for help during Sunday’s rain. The deputy general commander of Ras Al Khaimah Police deployed 22 patrols across the emirate to ease traffic during the adverse conditions.

Brigadier General Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Acting Police Commander in chief of Ras Al Khaimah also said police made great efforts to respond quickly in all emergency cases.

A number of vehicles trapped in the floods were recovered as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday night into the early hours of Sunday morning. Wadih Al Bih was the main affected area for flooded roads and trapped cars.

Brigadier Al Hadidi, said police were ready for any emergency and tasks were divided among departments to provide necessary support to ensure the public’s safety.

He called on motorists to pay attention while driving and adhere to instructions issued by police during rains, including limiting speed and leaving distance between the car in front.

Brigadier Al Hadidi also pointed out that the Red Crescent had provided temporary accommodation to 10 families from 10 apartments from a 30-year-old building in Ras Al Khaimah which suffered structural damage, with parts of it collapsing due to heavy rain on Sunday.

The residents were transferred to a hotel.

The Ministry of Interior issued eight rules that should be followed in the event of heavy rain and flooding.

1. Don’t risk your life by sitting or crossing near valley streams.

2. Stay away from valley streams for fear of cliff collapse.

3. While driving on the valley stream, you might face strong flowing water.

4. Be careful. Water may overflow roads and bridges.

5. Pay attention to children. Do not allow them to play near ponds.

6. Pay attention when driving. Heavy rain and flowing water may result in destruction and sloping of roads.