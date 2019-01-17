Dubai: Parking card fees and parking fines issued by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) may now be paid in instalments for Commercial Bank of Dubai card holders, RTA announced on Thursday.
RTA and Commercial Bank of Dubai have agreed on an initiative where fines due from road users to the RTA and fees of seasonal parking cards can be paid through easy instalments.
The payments can be arranged at varying time, depending on the amount, through credit cards with zero interest.
Yousuf Ahmad Al Redha, CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector in RTA, and Hasan Al Redha, general manager, Institutional and Transaction Banking at the Commercial Bank of Dubai have signed the agreement, in the presence of officials from both parties.
“RTA has agreed with the Commercial Bank of Dubai on a payment plan for fines and parking fees through easy instalments over three, six, nine or 12 months with no interest involved,” said Al Redha.
“In keeping with the Dubai Government’s vision of boosting the happiness of residents, and as part of Commercial Bank of Dubai’s commitment towards developing innovative financial solutions for clients, we are proud to team with the RTA. This partnership entitles holders of our cards to transform their fines and parking fees into easy interest-free payments,” said Al Redha.