Dubai: Public parking fees across Dubai, except multi-storeyed parking, is suspended from Saturday till Monday, May 16, following the suspension of work in ministries, federal and local departments and the private sector, in mourning for the passing of the late UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday.
Parking fee will not be applicable form Saturday (May 14) until Monday (May 16). It will be reactivated on Tuesday (May 17), according to Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority.
Meanwhile, all RTA electronic billboards across the city have been changed in honour of Sheikh Khalifa. Billboards showing the portrait of Sheikh Khalifa carry the message in Arabic: ‘Verily to God we belong and verily to Him we shall return’.