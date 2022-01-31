Abu Dhabi: More than 2,700 people have used the first autonomous taxi service in Abu Dhabi, called TXAI, since the innovative service was launched in November 2021.
The taxis, launched by Bayanat, a G42 company, have recorded over 16,600km of autonomous driving as part of the Phase 1 public trials, the Abu Dhabi-based company said in a statement on Monday. The Phase 1 TXAI trials lasted between November 23 and December 23, 2021, and saw the vehicles making trips on Yas Island.
During the first phase trials, a set of three TXAIs offered free transport between specified locations on Yas Island. The vehicles could be hailed through a smartphone app, and trained safety officers were present during each trip.
Adding locations
Bayanat is currently working closely with its partners and the UAE authorities to launch the second phase of the programme, scheduled for mid-2022, which will include 10 TXAIs operating across numerous Abu Dhabi locations.
The autonomous taxis were launched in collaboration with the emirate’s transport regulators, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and Miral, an Abu Dhabi-based real estate and investment firm. The software and hardware solutions for the vehicles was provided by WeRide, Level 4 autonomous driving technologies developer.
Innovative transport
“The launch of TXAI is the first of its type in the MENA region, and underpins the strength of our partnership with WeRide, a global tech leader in the autonomous driving space. We are committed to continuing to work closely with the UAE authorities to build innovative transport systems by making strategic investments across the smart mobility value chain,” said Bayanat CEO Hasan Al Hosani.
WeRide founder and CEP Tony Han said: “WeRide is very excited to work with Bayanat to bring industry-leading autonomous driving technologies and services to the UAE and the wider region. We are inspired by Bayanat’s commitment to building innovative transport systems. Together we leverage the partnership to make greater impacts for a smart future. Like Thomas Edison invented light bulb for the mankind, WeRide is dedicated to developing the best autonomous driving for all human beings.”