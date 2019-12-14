Image Credit: IANS

Dubai: UAE telecom operator Etisalat on Saturday said it is enabling the superfast 5G connectivity at the Etisalat Metro Station in Dubai, becoming the first 5G-enabled metro in the Middle East and North Africa.

Etisalat Metro Station will enable users with a 5G experience of speeds over 1Gbps (gigabytes per second) and faster response time with latency less than one millisecond.

At 20 times faster than 4G, 5G technology allows users to stream live 4k resolution videos with virtually no lag, cloud gaming from anywhere in UAE, and instant wearable technologies connectivity, among other advantages.

Etisalat embarked on its 5G journey in 2014 when it started constructing its network of the next generation network. It launched the first ‎‎commercial 5G wireless network in May 2018 in the UAE, becoming the first telecom operator in the MENA region to do so.‎ Expo 2020 Dubai was also the first major commercial customer in MEASA to partner with Etisalat on 5G in July 2018.

Etisalat also announced this month it achieved over 3.1Gbps download throughput over its 5G Stand Alone (SA) network. Ookla, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, recognised Etisalat for being the fastest mobile network in MENA and broadband network in GCC, Africa and Arabian region in 2019.

In November, Etisalat partnered with Yas Marina Circuit to enable 5G connectivity at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019, making it the first 5G powered international racing track in the MENA region.