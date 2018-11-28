Hassan, who has never received a fine in more than a decade of driving on UAE roads, was driving on Wednesday morning when he got lucky. “I was returning from Sharjah Airport after dropping my brother off. When I took the highway, I realised that a police vehicle was following me, I ignored it for a few minutes, but when I saw that the police continued to follow me, I got worried. Then, they flashed a light at me from behind, prompting me stop. I thought I had done something wrong, but thankfully it was about the award,” said Hassan, a salesman based in Fujairah for 18 years.