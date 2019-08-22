Image Credit: Picture for illustrative purpose only. In accordance with the administrative decision, school transport activity can now only be practised by operators authorised to provide service from the Roads and Transport Authority.

Sharjah: Permits are now required for school bus operators and their drivers in Sharjah after His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Administrative Decision (No 17 of 2019) on Thursday to regulate school transport in the emirate.

Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority will issue the permits, set greater conditions and controls for bus traffic on roads, and issue a no objection certificate to request the issuance of a new commercial license for the operator to practice the school transport activity or add the activity to an existing commercial license.

In accordance with the administrative decision, school transport activity can now only be practised by operators authorised to provide service from the Roads and Transport Authority. Anyone who carries out school transport activity in the emirate of Sharjah will have to amend their status in accordance with the provisions of school transport regulations within a period of six months, beginning from the decision’s date of issuance.

Administrative fees and fines related to school transport activity in the emirate shall be issued by a decision from the Sharjah Executive Council.

Educational institutions may now, only under Sharjah RTA’s direct supervision, administer school transport services or employ operators specialising in the provision of school transport in accordance with the conditions specified in these regulations.