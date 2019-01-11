Out of 68,929 calls to report lost items, 16,607 were for mobile phones, 7,878 for travel bags, 3,975 for wallets, 1,136 for passports, 1,880 for keys or cards, 955 for eyeglasses, 542 for computers and 872 for sunglasses. Out of these, 65 per cent of the items were found. Additionally jewellery, cash and precious items worth an estimated Dh480,000 were recovered, as well as $60,678, €13,750, SAR 1.8 million and £25,000. In total the RTA received just over two million calls, 86 per cent of which were dealt with in the targeted 20 second response time.