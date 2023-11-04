Dubai: The most frequent users of public transport, the “Public Transport Champions”, were honoured at an event held as part of marking the 14th Public Transport Day themed ‘Gym on the Go’ as well as RTA’s 18th anniversary.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), honoured the champions.
They included three winners from the general public and people of determination categories who were the most frequent riders of public transport over the last five years.
From the people of determination category, the three winners included Dhiren Bhatia (8,000 journeys), Salem Al Somahi (7,000 journeys), and Mohamed Abdul Kader (6,750 journeys). The three winners from the public category were Mohamed Thalangara Aboobaker (15,900 journeys), Mohammad Ahmadzadeh (14,442 journeys), and Sirajudeen Abdul Kader (13,900 journeys).
First-place winners in each of the two categories got one million nol Plus points, the runner-up received 700,000 nol points, and the third earned 500,000 nol points.
Marking the event, RTA has introduced several initiatives and activities including the “GPS CANVAS Interface” initiative, aimed at encouraging people to use public transport on the same route and launching an interactive digital game accessible through smartphones to engage the community in protecting endangered species and reducing the carbon footprint.