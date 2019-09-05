The walkway in Ras Al Khaimah acts as an optical illusion that creates a floating effect

The new walkway was installed on Mohammad Bin Salim Road in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday. Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: Police are taking on a new approach to improve traffic safety on the emirate’s roads.

On Thursday, Ras Al Khaimah Police installed a 3D walkway on Mohammad Bin Salim Road to stop errant drivers from speeding and to ensure the safety of pedestrians in the area.

The initiative was launched by Brigadier Ahmad Al Sam Al Naqbi, director of the traffic and patrols department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, who said the project aims to significantly cut speeding on the popular road.

“This vital road [Mohammad Bin Salim] is especially busy with pedestrians during the evening time, and coupled with low visibility, puts the lives of people at risk. But with the smart walkways, which has been implemented at a low cost around the world, we aim to improve road safety for pedestrians,” said Brig Al Nabqbi.

The 3D pedestrian crossing works as an optical illusion that creates a floating effect, giving road users the feeling of a walkway that jumps out at them.

Almost 18 per cent of the death toll on our streets originates from running over of pedestrians, according to Road Safety UAE.

