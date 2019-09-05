Ras Al Khaimah: Police are taking on a new approach to improve traffic safety on the emirate’s roads.
On Thursday, Ras Al Khaimah Police installed a 3D walkway on Mohammad Bin Salim Road to stop errant drivers from speeding and to ensure the safety of pedestrians in the area.
The initiative was launched by Brigadier Ahmad Al Sam Al Naqbi, director of the traffic and patrols department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, who said the project aims to significantly cut speeding on the popular road.
“This vital road [Mohammad Bin Salim] is especially busy with pedestrians during the evening time, and coupled with low visibility, puts the lives of people at risk. But with the smart walkways, which has been implemented at a low cost around the world, we aim to improve road safety for pedestrians,” said Brig Al Nabqbi.
The 3D pedestrian crossing works as an optical illusion that creates a floating effect, giving road users the feeling of a walkway that jumps out at them.
Almost 18 per cent of the death toll on our streets originates from running over of pedestrians, according to Road Safety UAE.
How to drive near a pedestrian crossing
- The yield signs at zebra crossings indicate, that pedestrians have right of way – obey it.
- Slow down or stop to make sure pedestrians can cross safely.
- If there is traffic behind you, use your hazard lights for warning.
- If there are two or more lanes, and another car already stopped for pedestrians, you must stop, too.
- If you approach a zebra crossing and you see pedestrians on the street already crossing, you must stop.
- Be very careful, mindful and polite when you approach zebra crossings.
- Don’t forget: once you step out of your car, you are also a pedestrian and you also desire that drivers watch out for you.