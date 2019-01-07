Dubai: Dubai’s ‘In Safe Hands’ taxis ferried around 19,000 passengers in 11,000 trips, making it a popular choice among residents, the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed on Sunday.
Launched in 2011, the ‘In Safe Hands’ service is a part of a package of DTC services offered to clients with the aim of making them feel confident, safe and happy with the taxi service. It ensures the safe transfer of family members, women, students, and people of determination on a daily, weekly, or monthly booking service, which is available 24/7.
“The 78 ‘In Safe Hands’ taxis in service have been quite popular with riders over the past years, thanks to the safety and privacy provided. Many consider the service as the best fit for women, children, students, seniors and people of determination,” said Adel Ahmad Sharif, director of fleet operations at DTC.
The flag-down rate is Dh25 plus Dh1.86 per kilometre. The service can be booked through DTC’s Call Center (Tel: 80088088), and is available at Dubai Airports around the clock.”